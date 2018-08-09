TRCO +2.4% as it seeks $1B in Sinclair suit; SBGI -4.2%

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) is off 4.2% now on word that Tribune Media (TRCO +2.4% ) is seeking $1B in its breach-of-contract lawsuit against the broadcaster, after walking away from a $3.9B merger deal.

The long-running $3.9B buyout hit a deadline yesterday where the companies could walk, and Tribune made the choice to do so alongside its quarterly earnings report.

In the merger deal, Tribune notes, Sinclair committed to use best efforts to get regulatory approval as soon as possible, including divestments as needed.

"Instead, in an effort to maintain control over stations it was obligated to sell, Sinclair engaged in unnecessarily aggressive and protracted negotiations with the Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission over regulatory requirements, refused to sell stations in the markets as required to obtain approval, and proposed aggressive divestment structures and related-party sales that were either rejected outright or posed a high risk of rejection and delay -— all in derogation of Sinclair's contractual obligations," Tribune says in its statement.

"As elaborated in the complaint we filed earlier today, Sinclair's entire course of conduct has been in blatant violation of the Merger Agreement and, but for Sinclair's actions, the transaction could have closed long ago."

Considering the FCC's unanimous decision to refer the matter to an administrative law judge, "our merger cannot be completed within an acceptable timeframe, if ever," says Tribune CEO Peter Kern.