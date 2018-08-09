Semi stocks slip after Morgan Stanley downgrade

Morgan Stanley downgrades the semiconductor industry from in line to cautious due to chip inventory levels.
Analyst Joseph Moore says the sector is “showing signs of overheating."
Moore: “Cyclical indicators are flashing red and any contraction in lead times and/or demand slowdown could lead to a significant inventory correction. Further, elevated inventory and stretched lead times have no margin for error as any lead time adjustment or demand slowdown could drive a meaningful correction. Risk/reward is the poorest it has been in 3 years.”
Semi equipment stocks that could move on the news: ASML (ASML), KLA-Tencor (KLAC -0.7%), Ichor (ICHR -2.8%), Lam Research (LRCX -3.4%), Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT -2.1%), Brooks Automation (BRKS -0.8%), AXT (AXTI -0.3%), Nanometrics (NANO +0.5%), Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI -0.3%), Axcelis Technologies (ACLS -0.9%), Ambarella (AMBA +0.1%), Universal Display (OLED -0.1%), Synopsys (SNPS +0.9%), and Teradyne (TER -1.5%).
More potential chip movers: Intel (INTC +0.1%), Nvidia (NVDA -0.5%), STMicroelectronics (STM -0.2%), Xilinx (XLNX -0.2%), ASML (ASML), Micron (MU -2.5%), Analog Devices (ADI -0.2%), Cirrus Logic (CRUS -0.8%), Cypress Semiconductor (CY -0.9%).
Related ETFs: SOXL, SOXX, SMH, USD, PSI, XSD, SOXS, SSG, FTXL, XTH
