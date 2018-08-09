Front Yard jumps 15% after big purchase

Alongside its Q2 results, Front Yard Residential (RESI +15% ) announced the $485M purchase of property manager HavenBrook Partners and the more than 3.2K properties it manages. This brings RESI's portfolio to about 15K homes.

RESI has begun the process of internalizing its property management function to the HavenBrook platform.

The company also announces an agreement with Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ:ASPS) to acquire certain property management assets for $18M. It intends to transition the roughly 4K properties managed by ASPS to the internal property manager by year-end.

Previously: Front Yard Residential beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (Aug. 9)