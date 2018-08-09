Stocks start flat as earnings season winds down

Stocks open little changed, with the S&P 500 remaining just 0.5% away from reaching its record high set on Jan. 26; S&P and Dow both flat, Nasdaq +0.2%.
Major European markets are mostly lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.5% and France's CAC -0.1% but Germany's DAX +0.3%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.2% but China's Shanghai Composite +1.8%.
In earnings news, CenturyLink (+7.8%), Yelp (+21.9%), Jack In the Box (+7.5%) and Roku (+18.8%) are all higher after reporting quarterly results.
Most sectors hold gains or losses of 0.2% or less, with the materials space (+0.5%) an exception, while the financial sector (-0.3%) bringing up the rear.
U.S. Treasury prices are higher, pushing yields lower across the curve, with the benchmark 10-year yield down 3 bps at 2.94%.
U.S. WTI crude oil futures +0.5% at $67.31/bbl after hitting a six-week low yesterday.
Still ahead: wholesale trade, EIA natural gas inventory
