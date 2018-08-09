Windstream +14.4% on earnings, refinancing talks

Windstream Holdings (NASDAQ:WIN) is up 14.4% after turning in in-line Q2 revenues and profit/loss numbers that exceeded consensus, and the company said it was in refinancing talks with lenders.

Loss per share was $2.30, and OIBDA of $507.4M topped all analyst expectations.

Meanwhile after a recent refinancing of some debt, CFO Bob Gunderman said on the company's conference call that it's engaged in talks with credit facility lenders and "we're focused on making that progress very soon."

"I do think there's ready market access at reasonable rates" to refinance some of its credit facility with first-lien debt, he says. "We continue to remain confident in our ability to refinance and extend our 2020 revolver and 2021 term-loan maturities given the improvements that we are seeing in the overall business coupled with our substantial collateral package for the secured debt."

The company has a $1.25B revolving credit facility maturing in April 2020, but now doesn't have meaningful bond maturities until 2023, Gunderman says.