Sangamo up 15% on bullish prospects for hemophilia A gene therapy

Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO +15.2% ) is up on modestly higher volume on the heels of its Q2 report yesterday after the close.

Investors appear to like the preliminary data from its Phase 1/2 clinical trial assessing gene therapy SB-525 in hemophilia A (slide #15). There have been no treatment-related serious adverse events and no tapering courses of oral steroids have been needed. The first patient in the third dose cohort achieved a therapeutic level of Factor VIII expression, eliminating spontaneous bleeds and factor usage. Also, a dose-dependent effect has been observed, enabling patients in the second cohort to reduce their use of factor replacement.

Head cheerleader Maury Raycroft at Jefferies (BUY/$28) says the stock offers "an excellent entry point now" saying the safety data at the higher doses have de-risked the investment.