Post-earnings slide for Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) is down 6.10% after Q2 earnings disappoint.

The company's adjusted EBITDA tally of $46.3M during the quarter trailed the consensus estimate of $48.2M. For the full year, Golden Entertainment expects adjusted EBITDA of $184M to $190M vs. $188M consensus.

Union Gaming's John DeCree isn't alarmed by GDEN's quarter and update. "While most Strip operators reduced guidance or talked down 3Q, GDEN has maintained its expectations as the company's other business segments are offsetting any weakness that 3Q may bring on the Strip," he notes. DeCree also points to upside with the Stratosphere property.

