CPI Card Group climbs after Q2 beat

CPI Card Group (PMTS +8.5%) jumps after the company reported an unexpected Q2 profit--posting adjusted EPS of 10 cents compared with the average analyst estimate for a loss of 25 cents.
In the year-ago quarter, CPI Card reported adjusted loss per share of 11 cents.
Q2 net sales rose 12% to $61.5M; U.S. debit and credit net sales rose 3.5% to $43.8M, while U.S. prepaid debit increased 26% to $15.4M.
Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $8.91M vs. $7.18M Y/Y.
CPI Card ended the quarter with cash of $17.8M and available revolver of $20.0M, resulting in available liquidity of $37.8M.
Source: Press Release
