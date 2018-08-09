Capstone continues penetration in Asia-Pacific

Capstone Turbine (CPST +2.4% ) has secured a 1.6 MW order for a C1000 Signature Series microturbine and a C600 Signature Series microturbine for a luxury residential and commercial development in South Korea.

"This order builds further momentum in the energy efficiency market," said CEO Darren Jamison. "During the first quarter of fiscal 2019, Capstone received new product orders from 13 different distributors in 11 countries, and in the first six weeks of the second quarter, we have already received 14 new orders from 10 different distributors in 7 countries