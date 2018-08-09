Reuters: Rio Tinto considering float of Canada iron ore unit

Rio Tinto (RIO -2.3% ) is exploring a public listing of its Iron Ore Company of Canada business as it focuses on boosting revenue from its flagship Australian assets, Reuters reports, citing banking and industry sources.

IOC, 59% owned by Rio, 26% by Japan’s Mitsubishi and 15% by Labrador Iron Ore Royalty, is one of Canada’s largest producers of iron ore and amassed revenues of $1.9B in 2017.

Rio tried to sell its stake in IOC in 2012 but withdrew the process, and the company now is considering an IPO of its stake on the Toronto Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing work to hold only its best assets, according to the report.