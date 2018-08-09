Brookdale Senior slips after Litt sends open letter to shareholders

Brookdale Senior Living (BKD -0.7% ) slips a little after activist shareholder Jonathan Litt urges other shareholders to press the company to sell a substantial amount of real estate and push for "shareholder-friendly governance changes."

He suggests that the company should immediately put up for sale portfolios of $500M-$1B and should pursue a senior housing REIT for its real estate.

"We are disappointed the board did not announce, as part of the company’s second quarter results, plans to materially monetize its real estate or propose a fulsome modernization to its corporate governance, as previously requested," Litt wrote in his letter.

He also urges the board to re-evaluate Jackie Clegg's inclusion on any committee and consider not re-nominating her at the annual meeting on Oct. 4, saying her knowledge of best corporate practices is dated and she has a "strong bias for entrenchment."

