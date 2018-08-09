Teck Resources gets approval for Quebrada Blanca mine expansion

Teck Resources (TECK +0.1% ) says it received approval from environmental regulators for its $4.8B Phase 2 project at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile, an expansion that will boost production from the deposit to 300K metric tons/year of copper.

Teck says the expansion project is expected to be a tier one asset in the company’s portfolio, with low all-in sustaining costs, an initially permitted mine life of 25 years utilizing only a quarter of reserves and resources, and significant potential for further growth.

Teck said last month that it was seeking a development partner for a 30%-40% stake in the project.