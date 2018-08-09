NetEase -9.2% after revenues lag high growth expectations

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) is 9.2% lower after a miss on revenues in its Q2 earnings amid some slowdown in e-commerce growth.

Revenues grew 21.7% in renminbi terms, slightly less than expected. E-commerce revenues rose 75% Y/Y but just 17% from the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, operating expenses rose 47.4%, to 4.9B yuan (about $742.2M). Gross profit rose 7.5% Y/Y to 7.2B yuan (about $1.1B).

Net revenue breakout: Online games, 10.06B yuan ($1.52B, and up 6.7% Y/Y in renminbi terms); E-commerce, 4.37B yuan ($659.7M, up 75% Y/Y); Advertising services, 634.1M yuan ($95.8M, up 6.5%); E-mail and others, 1.224B yuan ($184.9M, up 42.5%).

Losses widened in e-mail, but gross profit gained in online game services (from increased contributions from self-developed mobile games like Chu Liu Xiang, Knives Out and Identity V), in e-commerce (rapid development of Kaola.com and Yanxuan) and Y/Y in advertising due to monetization efforts.

