Cato reports July same-store sales up 2%

Cato (CATO -2.1% ) reports sales rose 1% to $56.7M in July.

Same-store sales grew 2% for the month.

Q2 sales were up 1% to $206.9M and same-store sales grew 4%.

"Due to strong merchandise margins, as a result of much lower markdown sales versus last year, we expect the second quarter and year-to-date earnings to be significantly above 2017," commented John Cato, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "However, we expect the second half merchandise margins to be more in line with last year as markdown sales were not as significant in the second half of 2017."

The company will release Q2 results on August 23.