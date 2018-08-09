Deere -4% as report says dealers, farmers less optimistic on outlook

Deere (DE -3.7% ) plunges after a report from Cleveland Research says demand for the company's equipment has fallen "off the cliff," prompting it to cut DE's 2019 earnings outlook by 10%.

Cleveland says DE dealers it surveyed reported near-term sales and 2018 outlook were unchanged, but weaker order trends were leading to a flat sales outlook for 2019 vs. the prior view of flat to 5% growth; also, only 11% are expecting growth vs. 83% previously, according to the report.

Farmers surveyed were "decidedly negative" on the outlook and plan to use any government subsidies to pay existing bills rather than buy new equipment, Cleveland says.

DE peers AGCO (AGCO -2.3% ) and CNH Industrial (CNHI -1.8% ) also are sharply lower.

Source: Bloomberg First Word