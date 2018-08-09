Masonite International +4% after Q2 beat

Masonite International (DOOR +4.7% ) reported Q2 nets sales increase of 9% Y/Y to $566.7M, reflecting contribution of +5% from acquisition volume, +3% from higher average unit price and +2% favorable forex.

Segment sales: North American residential $377.9M (+2.7% Y/Y); Europe $100.7M (+36.4% Y/Y); Architectural $81.8M (+11.3% Y/Y) and others $6.3M (+40% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross margin improved by 120 bps to 21.8%, due to higher AUP and improved factory productivity in the quarter.

Q2 Adj. EBITDA was $78.28M (+14.7% Y/Y) and margin was 13.8% up by 70 bps .

SG&A expenses $71.85M up by 12.5% Y/Y, increase was due to additional costs from acquisitions.

Company repurchased 961,534 shares in first six months of 2018 for $61M, at an average price of $63.10.

