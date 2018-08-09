Workhorse Group prices equity offering

Workhorse Group (WKHS -12% ) has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 9M common shares, par value $0.001 per share, at $1.15 per share for gross proceeds of ~$10.35M.

Underwriter over-allotment is an additional 1.35M common shares.

Assuming the full exercise of the over-allotment option, the gross proceeds may reach ~$11.903M.

The offering is expected to close on August 13.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital, general corporate purposes and repayment of debt and other obligations.