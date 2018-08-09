More on LaSalle Hotel Q2: RevPar up 1.7% as occupancy, average daily rate rise

LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO +0.2% ), which sticks with its agreement to be bought by Blackstone (NYSE:BX) amid numerous overtures from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB -0.1% ), reports Q2 adjusted FFO of 80 cents, exceeding consensus by 3 cents.

Q2 revenue of $304.6M exceeds consensus by $3.0M and compares with $307.0M a year ago.

Q2 RevPar rose 1.7% to $231 as average daily rate rose 1.1% to $261 and occupancy increased 0.6% to 88.6%.

Hotel EBITDAre margin 37.4% vs. 38.0% Y/Y.

