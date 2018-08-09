Diana Containerships announces time charter contract for m/v Pamina with HMM

Diana Containerships (DCIX) through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, entered into a time charter contract with Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Ltd., Seoul, for one of its Panamax container vessels, the m/v Pamina for gross charter rate of $11,950 per day for a period of minimum 8 months to maximum 12 months.

The charter will commence on August 24, 2018. The m/v Pamina is currently chartered to Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd., Hong Kong, at a gross charter rate of S$9,500 per day.

This employment is anticipated to generate ~$2.87M of gross revenue.