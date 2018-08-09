Ziopharm up 24% after Q2 report

Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP +24.3% ) is up on below-average volume after reporting Q2 results after the close yesterday that were inline with expectations. Highlights:

Net loss: ($17.5M); loss/share: ($0.12). Cash and equivalents at quarter-end: $40.4M.

IND to be filed next quarter for Phase 1 study using Sleeping Beauty platform to generate T cells that express personalized T-cell receptors (TCRs) to target cancer cell neoantigens in patients with solid tumors.

Work ongoing to address FDA clinical hold on third-generation Phase 1 study of CD19-specific T cells produced in under two days with Sleeping Beauty. Agency has requested additional information related to chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC). The timing on the start of the trial may be impacted.

Phase 1 study of CD33-specific CAR-T therapy for acute myeloid leukemia is ongoing. Decision by year-end on whether to transition the therapy to Sleeping Beauty.