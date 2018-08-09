Amazon releases Alexa Auto SDK for developers

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) releases its Alexa Auto SDK for developers on GitHub.

The software development kit includes support for streaming media, smart home control, weather reports, and skills.

The SDK provides the first look at how Amazon wants to integrate its voice assistant in auto infotainment systems.

Alexa should appear in vehicles later this year with Toyota building it into its Entune 3.0 infotainment system. Panasonic plans the integration for its future in-vehicle systems.

Competitor Baidu has numerous partnerships with auto manufacturers for its DuerOS voice assistant.

