THL Credit closes $511.5M CLO

THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) +2.7% after THL Credit Advisors closes a $511.5M collateralized loan obligation, THL Credit Wind River 2018-1.

THL Credit with its affiliates now manages 22 CLOs totaling more than $12B in assets.

THL Credit Advisors has advisory and sub-advisory relationships across its investment platforms, including THL Credit Inc., a publicly traded business development company and THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (TSLF -0.5% ), a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company.

Source: Press Release

