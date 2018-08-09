THL Credit closes $511.5M CLO

THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) +2.7% after THL Credit Advisors closes a $511.5M collateralized loan obligation, THL Credit Wind River 2018-1.
THL Credit with its affiliates now manages 22 CLOs totaling more than $12B in assets.
THL Credit Advisors has advisory and sub-advisory relationships across its investment platforms, including THL Credit Inc., a publicly traded business development company and THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (TSLF -0.5%), a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company.
Source: Press Release
Previously: THL Credit beats by $0.04, beats on total investment income (Aug. 8)
Now read: Weekly Municipal Bond CEF Trades »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox