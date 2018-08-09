Salem Media slides 15.7% on Q2 results

Salem Media Group (SALM -15.7% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 0.2% Y/Y to $66.3M.

Broadcast: Revenue $50.6M (+2.7 Y/Y); Station Operating Income remained consistent at $13.3M; Same Station net broadcast revenue $49.8M (+3% Y/Y) & Same Station SOI $13.7M (+1.3% Y/Y).

Digital Media: Revenue $10.3M (+5.6% Y/Y) & Operating income $1.9M (+25.4% Y/Y).

Publishing: Revenue $5.4M (+9.1% Y/Y); Operating income decreased to a loss of $0.1M.

Adj. Operating expenses increased 2.4% Y/Y to $55.1M.

Operating income decreased 84.4% Y/Y to $1.3M.

Adj. EBITDA decreased 9.4% Y/Y to $11.2M.

Net cash used by operating activities was $2.8M (-62.7% Y/Y).

The company had $245M outstanding on the 6.75% senior secured notes due 2024 and $11.9M outstanding on the Asset Based Revolving Credit Facility.

Previously: Salem Media EPS of -$0.08 (Aug. 8)