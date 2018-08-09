Cincinnati Bell +18% in rebound from Q2 miss

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) is rebounding from yesterday's post-earnings plunge, up 18.3% , as some investors bargain hunt and Wells Fargo sees compelling value.

Shares fell 22.3% yesterday after losses came in worse than expected.

Analyst Jennifer Fritzsche has upgraded to Outpeform and set a price target of $13, implying 10% further upside from today's rebound price of $11.78. Shares are tading at just 6 times 2019 EBITDA and the company can accelerate deleveraging through selling its IT services and hardware business, Fritzsche notes.