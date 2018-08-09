Sell-siders weigh in after Mylan Q2 report; shares down 4%

Mylan (MYL -4.3% ) is down on below-average volume after reporting Q2 numbers and cutting 2018 guidance citing continued challenges in the U.S. market.

Sell-side analysts' take:

Raymond James' Elliot Wilbur (OUTPERFORM/$44): rating cut from STRONG BUY/$49 citing likely longer time to drug approvals in U.S. Value realization from complex generics "well short of expectations" given distribution channel preferences for rebates over cost savings. U.S. business may return to organic growth in 2019.

Leerink's Ami Fadia (OUTPERFORM/$47): price target reduced from $53 to reflect near-term headwinds. Bullish on approval of generic Advair.

Bloomberg Intelligence's Curt Wanek and Elizabeth Krutoholow: bull thesis "sapped" by complex challenges, especially the slow ramp of complex generics.