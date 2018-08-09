Cheniere CEO expects no economic impact from Chinese tariffs on U.S. LNG

Cheniere Energy (LNG +1.1% ) CEO Jack Fusco says he does not expect any economic impact on the company’s existing long-term contracts with PetroChina (PTR +0.9% ) from proposed Chinese tariffs on U.S. liquefied natural gas.

“Our business is a very long-term one, and it is well understood that China needs more LNG over the long-term,” Fusco said in today's conference call following Q2 earnings. “We expect to sell meaningful amounts of LNG into China over the long term.”

Cheniere also says it remains on track to finish building three liquefaction trains in 2019 at its export terminals at Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christie in Texas, with Sabine 5 and Corpus 1 expected to enter service in H1 2019 followed by Corpus 2 in H2 2019; Corpus 3 is expected to enter service in H2 2021.

The company says ~150 cargoes YTD have been produced, loaded and exported from the Sabine Pass project; to date, more than 400 cumulative LNG cargoes have been exported from Sabine Pass, with deliveries to 28 countries and regions worldwide.