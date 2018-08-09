Roku +22% in buildup from Q2 beat

Today's market session is kind to Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), up 22.2% and building substantially off modest postmarket gains following yesterday's beat and guidance boost.

Along with earnings, the company expanded access to free streaming in opening The Roku Channel up to Web users via PCs, smartphones and tablets. Along with that move, it's added a new navigation element to its Roku home screen, "Featured Free," highlighting free content from various networks.

The Roku Channel is currently the No. 5 streaming channel on the company's platform, based on active account reach.

Bullish KeyBanc is seeing even heavier upside ahead, setting a Street-high $67 price target implying 16% further upside from current pricing and pointing to growth potential in early stages. A still-bullish Needham thinks the Roku Channel should provide new growth avenues and that the company could still make a BAMTech-style target for big-pocketed suitors.

Earnings call transcript