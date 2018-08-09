Farmer Mac slumps after Q2 miss

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM -4.8% ), also known as Farmer Mac, slides after Q2 core EPS of $1.80 trails the average analyst estimate of $2.05 and declines from $2.30 in Q1.

Farmer Mac reports $145.5M of net new business volume growth during the quarter, bringing total outstanding business volume to $19.5B.

Overall net interest yield was 0.96% vs. 0.98% in Q1.The two basis point decrease in net interest yield was primarily from Interest-Only Amortization, which had a five-basis point negative impact during Q2 2018.

Provision for loans losses was $424M in Q2 vs. $327M in Q1.

Q2 core earnings were also hurt by a $0.9M after-tax increase in operating expenses from Q1.

Source: Press Release

