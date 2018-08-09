Notes offering from CNH subsidiary

CNH Industrial's (CNHI -2.2% ) wholly owned subsidiary, CNH Industrial Capital, plans to offer new notes, subject to market conditions.

The notes are intended to add to the net proceeds from the offering to its general funds and use them for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including, among other things, the purchase of receivables or other assets in the ordinary course of business.

The net proceeds may also be applied to repay CNH Industrial Capital's indebtedness as it becomes due.

