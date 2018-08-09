Green Dot runs to new all-time high after earnings

Shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) are up 5.23% after the company bests Q2 estimates.

The company's gross dollar volume was $9.41B vs. $7.51B a year ago. Cash transfers were up 10.6% Y/Y to 10.56M during the quarter.

"Our long term strategic plan to be a 'New Kind of Bank' is yielding very impressive organic results," says Green Dot CEO Steve Streit.

Green Dot expects full-year revenue of $1.022B to $1.032B vs. $1.02B consensus and sees EPS of $3.03 to $3.08 vs. $3.01 consensus.

GDOT traded at a new all-time high of $85.20 earlier.