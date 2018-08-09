G1 up 13% after Q2 report

Thinly traded G1 Therapeutics (GTHX +12.8% ) is up on below-average volume after it reported Q2 results yesterday after the close. Highlights:

Net loss: ($20.9M); loss/share: ($0.64).

Cash and equivalents at quarter-end: $188.2M.

Updated data from Phase 2 study of trilaciclib/chemo of first-line small cell lung cancer (SCLC) to be presented at ESMO in Munich in October.

Preliminary data from two Phase 2 studies of trilaciclib (2nd/3rd-line SCLC and and TNBC) expected in Q4.

Complete enrollment in Phase 2a study of lerociclib/Faslodex in ER+/HER2- breast cancer by year-end.