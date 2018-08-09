Accenture announces two acquisitions to expand Industry X.0

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) buys hardware engineering firm Mindtribe and intends to acquire embedded software company Pillar Technology for undisclosed terms.

The acquisitions will help expand Accenture Industry X.0, which helps companies from software to industrial to utilities shift to digital products and services.

San Francisco-based Mindtribe has 40 employees and creates connected hardware integrated with digital services for faster and shorter development cycles.

Pillar Technology has 320 employees across offices in Iowa, Michigan, and Palo Alto, California. The company specializes in rapid/agile development of embedded software used in smart products like autonomous vehicles.