U.S. Auto Parts slides 19.7% post Q2 results

U.S. Auto Parts Network (PRTS -19.7% ) reports Q2 revenue decrease of 4% Y/Y to $76.9M.

Gross margin declined 110 bps to 27.9%.

Adj. EBITDA also declined 110 bps to 3.64%, the decrease was driven by the aforementioned lower net sales and profitability resulting from the customs issue and a decline in e-commerce traffic.

The company ended the quarter with no revolver debt.

Conversion rate increased 70 bps to 2.7%

Average order value increased 4% to $88.

Unique Visitors of 16.3M.

Number of Orders - E-commerce only were 443K & Number of Orders - Online Marketplace of 414K.

2018 Outlook: Adj. EBITDA $12-$14M.

