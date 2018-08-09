U.S. Auto Parts slides 19.7% post Q2 results

U.S. Auto Parts Network (PRTS -19.7%) reports Q2 revenue decrease of 4% Y/Y to $76.9M.
Gross margin declined 110 bps to 27.9%.
Adj. EBITDA also declined 110 bps to 3.64%, the decrease was driven by the aforementioned lower net sales and profitability resulting from the customs issue and a decline in e-commerce traffic.
The company ended the quarter with no revolver debt.
Conversion rate increased 70 bps to 2.7%
Average order value increased 4% to $88.
Unique Visitors of 16.3M.
Number of Orders - E-commerce only were 443K & Number of Orders - Online Marketplace of 414K.
2018 Outlook: Adj. EBITDA $12-$14M.
Previously: U.S. Auto Parts Network misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (Aug. 8)
Now read: Salem Media slides 15.7% on Q2 results »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox