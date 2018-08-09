Sempra Energy forms North American infrastructure group

Sempra Energy (SRE -0.1% ) says it is forming a new operating group for its North American infrastructure businesses and appoints Carlos Ruiz Sacristán as chairman and CEO of the group.

Ruiz has served as chairman and CEO of SRE's IEnova Mexican operating subsidiary since 2012.

The new Sempra North American Infrastructure group will encompass SRE's Mexican operations contained within IEnova, Sempra LNG & Midstream's existing operations, including Cameron LNG and all other liquefied natural gas development and marketing activities.

Tania Ortiz Mena will succeed Ruiz as CEO of IEnova, effective Sept. 1.