Beauty names clipped by earnings

It's a bruising day in the personal products sector after earnings reports from Revlon (REV -6.3%) and e.l.f Beauty (ELF -28.4%) disappoint.
Peers trading lower include Coty (COTY -7.5%), Estee Lauder (EL -0.8%), Inter Parfums (IPAR -3.8%) and Natural Health Trends (NHTC -1.2%).
Chain stores selling beauty products are holding up just fine, with Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) up 0.16% and Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) down just 0.76%.
