Beauty names clipped by earnings

It's a bruising day in the personal products sector after earnings reports from Revlon (REV -6.3% ) and e.l.f Beauty (ELF -28.4% ) disappoint.

Peers trading lower include Coty (COTY -7.5% ), Estee Lauder (EL -0.8% ), Inter Parfums (IPAR -3.8% ) and Natural Health Trends (NHTC -1.2% ).

Chain stores selling beauty products are holding up just fine, with Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) up 0.16% and Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) down just 0.76% .

