Bond insurers Ambac, Assured Guaranty, MBI gain on Cofina deal

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) advances 8% , Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) jumps 5.5% , and Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) rises 3.5% after a group of Cofina bondholders reach an agreement with Puerto Rico to restructure Cofina debt.

For the bondholders, senior creditors will get 93% of their claims in the form of new debt, while subordinated debtholders will recover 56.4%, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The agreement essentially reduces Cofina's total debt by about a third, resulting in savings of $17.5B future debt service payments.

