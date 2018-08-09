Michaels Companies rallies after Amazon tie-in observed in the wild

The Michael Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) is up 1.73% after Credit Suisse observes through some website perusing that the company has a significant partnership with Amazon.

A couple of key snippets from analyst Seth Sigman's note are posted below.

"We believe that the partnership can help drive incremental growth initially, as many consumers start the shopping process on Amazon first. MIK’s own online business has been growing (~$100mn in 2017, double the prior year, accounting for ~2% of sales), suggesting there is interest online. Further, as we discuss below, we believe the mix is different, skewing to some higher price point items vs. MIK's typical mix."

"There appears to be some ~8,000 Darice SKU units currently sold directly by Amazon (most qualifying for Prime), with the remainder of the ~25,000 total Darice SKUs on Amazon sold by third parties. We don’t believe that this is a new development, but the relationship may have expanded. There is now a separate Darice shop present within Amazon."