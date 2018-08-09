Viper Energy Partners +5% on production guidance raise

Viper Energy Partners (VNOM +5.4% ) raises midpoint of full year production guidance by 5%, representing annualized production growth of over 50% for FY18.

VNOM says average realized prices of $62.66 per barrel for oil, $2.07 per Mcf for natural gas and $26.68 per barrel for NGL, equivalent of $50.10/boe up 33% Y/Y & 2% Q/Q, are the highest in 14 quarters.

Q2 daily production increased 55.6% to 16,323 Boe; expects Q3/Q4 production guidance of 17,500 to 19,000 boe/d (midpoint +12% from Q2 production)

Also, the company agreed to a drop down transaction from Diamondback for 1,696 net royalty acres for $175M; the deal is expected to close in August 2018 and will increase Viper's pro forma mineral assets to 13,705 net royalty acres.

