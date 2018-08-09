SQM says will pass Albemarle as world's no. 1 lithium producer by 2022

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM -0.3% ) says it will overtake rival Albemarle (ALB +4% ) as the world’s top producer of lithium by 2022, raising its production capacity that year to 28% of the world’s total vs. ALB’s 16%.

SQM VP Daniel Jimenez says capacity increases at its Chile operations plus new projects in Australia and Argentina will help put the company in the top slot.

ALB currently is the world’s top producer of the key ingredient in electric vehicle batteries, with capacity to produce 29% of the global total vs. SQM’s 23%, according to SQM’s data.

Jimenez also expects global lithium production capacity to more than triple by 2022, reaching 735K metric tons by 2022.