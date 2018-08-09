Park-Ohio Holdings up 9% after strong Q2 results, guidance raised

Park-Ohio Holdings (PKOH +9.7% ) reported Q2 revenue growth of 23.2% Y/Y to $432.2M and gross profit of $73.1M (+22.2% Y/Y).

Segment sales: Supply technologies $166.2M (+16.7% Y/Y); Assembly components $153.2M (+21.6% Y/Y) and Engineered products $112.8M (+36.7% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross margin declined by 13 bps to 16.9%; operating margin declined by 60 bps to 5.9% and EBITDA margin declined by 20 bps to 9.5%.

Segment operating margins: Supply technologies 8.1% down by 16 bps ; Assembly components 6.7% fell by 230 bps and Engineered products 8.4% up by 176 bps .

Company has cash and cash equivalents of $88.4M as of June 30, 2018, compared to $72.7M a year ago.

FY18 Guidance, raised: Adj. EPS $3.8-4.0 from $3.55-3.75 earlier, and EPS $3.75-3.95.

