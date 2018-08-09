Baytex says proxy advisors recommend vote for Raging River deal

Baytex Energy (BTE -0.8% ) and Raging River (OTC:RRENF) say proxy advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis are recommending that shareholders vote in favor of the proposed merger of the two companies.

ISS says the deal "makes strategic sense as the combined company is expected to be a larger and more diversified company and will have greater exposure to Canadian and foreign institutional investors, thereby improving the company's cost of capital."

Glass Lewis says the combination "offers several benefits for Raging River shareholders, including diversification to a high-quality asset portfolio with attractive cash flow generation and growth potential, as well as scale and capital which is required to develop the East Duvernay Shale oil play assets."