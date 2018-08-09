Maiden Holdings sinks 23% after as declining AmTrust premiums hurt revenue

Maiden Holdings (MHLD -23% ) tanks, making it the biggest percentage loser on NYSE and Nasdaq, after posting an unexpected Q2 loss.

Q2 operating loss per share of 13 cents compares with consensus for earnings of 26 cents per share.

Net premiums earned of $667.3M fell from $711.1M a year ago and fell short of the average analyst estimate of $679.6M.

"Revenue in the quarter reflected a continued moderation of premiums from our largest client, AmTrust, somewhat offset by increased premiums in the diversified segment," says President and CEO Art Raschbaum.

Annualized non-GAAP return on average common equity was negative 6.4% vs. negative 4.8% a year earlier.

Book value per common share fell to $7.71 at June 30, 2018 vs. $8.34 at March 31, 2018.

Combined ratio of 106.0% compares with 105.8% a year ago.

"We continue to evaluate the impact of the operational changes taking place in the underlying claims for the AmTrust segment and believe we are taking a prudent course as more is learned and observed regarding these continuing changes," Raschbaum says.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Maiden Holdings misses by $0.39, misses on net premiums earned (Aug. 9)