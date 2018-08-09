Daseke +7% Q2 earnings beat; raises FY18 guidance

Daseke (DSKE +7% ) reports Q2 organic revenue growth of 13% to $376.9M primarily due to improved rates in Flatbed and Specialized segments; in-organically sales increased 91% driven by acquisition of seven companies.

Sales by segment: Flatbed Solutions: $162.2M (+87%); Specialized Solutions: $218.4 (+95%)

Excluding the impact of acquisitions, for Flatbed Specialized solutions, rates were +14% & +5%, respectively

Acquisition-Adjusted EBITDA increased 13% to $48.1M

In May 2018, launched Fleet Services department which is expected to reduce operating expenses, hence improve operating income and margins.

Raises FY18 guidance to ~$1.55B (from $1.35B); Adjusted EBITDA of ~$170M (up from $150M); net replacement capex expected to be ~$90M.

Previously: Daseke beats by $0.15, beats on revenue (Aug. 9)