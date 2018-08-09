Viacom bumps as profit beats despite ad dip

Viacom shares are higher (VIA +5.5% , VIAB +5.3% ) after it beat profit expectations despite signs of an ad decline, thanks in large part to results at Paramount that declined less than expected.

Domestic theatrical revenues were up 58%, but overall a 20% gain in Filmed Entertainment domestic revenues was overcome by a 33% decline in international revenues. Those results still topped analyst expectations.

Quarterly strength was drawn from A Quiet Place and Book Club; international results suffered in comparison to last year's Transformers: The Last Knight and Ghost in the Shell.

In its core Media Networks business, the unit grew TV shares but worldwide ad revenues fell 4%, to $1.19B, and worldwide affiliate revenues fell 3%, to $1.15B.

Domestically, ad revenues fell 3% to $922M and affiliate revenues also fell 3%, to to $978M.

Revenue breakout: Media Networks, $2.5B (down 2%); Filmed Entertainment, $772M (down 9%).

