WSJ: Redstone trust restricts CBS, Viacom sale prospects

A look through previously undisclosed estate planning documents has The Wall Street Journal noting that mogul Sumner Redstone has restrictions on selling controlling stakes in CBS (CBS +1.3% ) and Viacom (VIA +4% , VIAB +4.3% ) after his death.

The confidential trust that will take over in case of death/incapacity has severe restrictions on trustees' ability to sell the companies, according to WSJ's Keach Hagey, prohibiting any transfer that leaves National Amusements with less than 30% of voting control.

That means M&A implications for both CBS and Viacom, which each might have trouble selling to a big suitor while maintaining that heavy stake for NAI.

