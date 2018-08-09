Fed's Evans talks 'modestly restrictive' policy

The Chicago Fed President isn't a voter on the FOMC this year, but it's worth a review of anything even somewhat hawkish coming from one of the central bank's leading doves.

He acknowledges inflation is running above the current 2% target, though he doesn't expect it to rise much more. If so, he says, that would mean just modestly restrictive policy by 2020. As for a number, Evans feels 2.75% is the neutral rate (current rate is 2%).

Weighing in on the debate about one or two more rate hikes this year, Evans comes down firmly in the middle.

Source: Bloomberg