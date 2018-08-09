Altisource sees gain on deal with Front Yard Residential

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS +2.4% ) says it expects to recognize a gain from the sale of some property management resources to Front Yard Residential Corp. (RESI +18.8% ) for $18M.

It will get $15M upfront and $3M in five years, at the latest. Initial cash proceeds will be used to repay its senior term loan.

Altisource says it will continue to provide the following services to Front Yard on an exclusive basis: