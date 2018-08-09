Altisource sees gain on deal with Front Yard Residential

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS +2.4%) says it expects to recognize a gain from the sale of some property management resources to Front Yard Residential Corp. (RESI +18.8%) for $18M.
It will get $15M upfront and $3M in five years, at the latest. Initial cash proceeds will be used to repay its senior term loan.
Altisource says it will continue to provide the following services to Front Yard on an exclusive basis:
Title insurance and escrow services for four years;
Auction, real estate brokerage, and preservation services on Front Yard's remaining legacy REO portfolio; and
Asset management services on about 150 rental assets identified by Front Yard for disposition.
Altisource will be restricted from selling its shares in Front Yard until after Dec. 31, 2018.
Source: Press Release
