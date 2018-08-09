OvaScience to merge with privately held Millendo Therapeutics; OvaScience down 16%

Thinly traded OvaScience (OVAS -16.7% ) agrees to merge with Millendo Therapeutics in an all-stock transaction, and the combined company is expected to operate as Millendo Therapeutics and trade on NASDAQ under the ticker "MLND"

The merged company will focus on advancing Millendo’s pipeline of treatments for orphan endocrine diseases

A consortium including New Enterprise Associates, Frazier Healthcare Partners, Roche Venture Fund, Innobio, Osage University Partners, Altitude Life Science Ventures, Adams Street Partners, and Longwood Fund will invest $30M in the combined entity.

Post the deal completion expected in Q4, Millendo and OvaScience will have 80% & 20% ownership in the combined company, respectively, with at least $70M of cash balance.