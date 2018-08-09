Credit Suisse updates on a 'confident' Kellogg

Credit Suisse checks in on Kellogg (K +0.2% ) following a meeting with top management.

"We gained a deeper appreciation for the momentum building within the business as its brand-building spending investments return the company to positive organic growth," updates the CS team.

"Without giving explicit guidance, we heard a profound degree of confidence that the company can generate top and bottom line profit growth in 2019 rather than just one or the other. If so, it would set the company apart from food peers and merit a higher valuation multiple for the stock," notes the firm.

Credit Suisse boosts its price target on Neutral-rated Kellog to $75 from $71.