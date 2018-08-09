Samsung launches Galaxy Note 9, Watch, and wireless pad to take on Apple

Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) launches the Galaxy Note 9 phablet, which supports up to 1TB of memory and will be the first Android phone to support the wildly popular Fortnite game. The Note 9 will hit stores August 24.

Key details: Display is a 6.4-inch SuperAMOLED with a 2960 x 1440 resolution, which is an inch larger than the Note 8 but smaller than the expected 6.5-inch X Plus Apple (AAPL +1.1% ) could release this fall. The Note 9 includes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and starts at 128GB and goes up to 512GB of internal storage that’s expandable to 1TB.

The accompanying S Pen stylus is Bluetooth-enabled to act as a remote for YouTube viewing.

Verizon (VZ +0.6% ) will start preorders from August 10 with the 128GB model priced at $999.99 and the 512GB model at $1,249.99.

Sprint (S +0.1% ) will introduce the phone on August 24 with a 50% off promotion.

Last month, Samsung reported that its flagship Galaxy S9 phone missed sales targets. Analysts estimate the company has sold around 10M Note 8 models to date.

Watch out: Samsung also unveils its Galaxy Watch to take on the Apple Watch. The Galaxy Watch hits stores August 24 and comes in 42mm and 46mm sizes priced at $330 and $350 for the non-LTE versions. Samsung says LTE is coming later in the year.

Samsung launched a wireless pad and charger duo for the Watch and Note 9, ahead of Apple’s long-planned AirPower mat.

Sources: Reuters / 9to5Mac

